Added
- In horse description, if a mare is pregnant, say who the sire is
- In standings, we now have breeding sections where you can see best sires and dams ranked
- Pregnant tab into stables, when horses get pregnant, they get auto added here and removed from home and other views
- Remove button in scouting page to manually remove horses from scouting list if they get stuck
Improved
- Balance of the training, you should now see a bigger difference in different training styles.
- In breeding show inbreeding level for pairings
- Made moving a bit safer, possibly fixing a bug where if you moved quickly in game with W the game would sometimes crash
- Visual breeding now has a dropdown for your stable horses
- Ability to change scouting budget by typing
- In mail when new foal is born, say who dam and sire
- In stable tab, if a tab has horses, show the count after the tab name
- If you pin horses as racers, only those will be autoregistered to races if you have autoregister toggle on
- Removed racing tab from stables, as horses tab was already showing this
Fixed
- In training table, the food and care was alphabetical and not level ordered
- Betting limits now scale with race prize money (10% of prize pool), preventing unreasonably high bets on low-level races
- Bar chart color in staff was not really that easy to read, changed color
- Made the breeding calculations run a bit less frequent, making the sims a bit faster
- Fixed horses becoming "sticky" in scouting page when their scout left or was fired - scouts now properly clean up their assignments when leaving
- Alignment in staff table sometimes got messed up
[0.6.1] - 2025-10-25
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Linux 64-bit Depot 2740171
- Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2740172
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update