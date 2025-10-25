Added

- In horse description, if a mare is pregnant, say who the sire is

- In standings, we now have breeding sections where you can see best sires and dams ranked

- Pregnant tab into stables, when horses get pregnant, they get auto added here and removed from home and other views

- Remove button in scouting page to manually remove horses from scouting list if they get stuck



Improved

- Balance of the training, you should now see a bigger difference in different training styles.

- In breeding show inbreeding level for pairings

- Made moving a bit safer, possibly fixing a bug where if you moved quickly in game with W the game would sometimes crash

- Visual breeding now has a dropdown for your stable horses

- Ability to change scouting budget by typing

- In mail when new foal is born, say who dam and sire

- In stable tab, if a tab has horses, show the count after the tab name

- If you pin horses as racers, only those will be autoregistered to races if you have autoregister toggle on

- Removed racing tab from stables, as horses tab was already showing this



Fixed

- In training table, the food and care was alphabetical and not level ordered

- Betting limits now scale with race prize money (10% of prize pool), preventing unreasonably high bets on low-level races

- Bar chart color in staff was not really that easy to read, changed color

- Made the breeding calculations run a bit less frequent, making the sims a bit faster

- Fixed horses becoming "sticky" in scouting page when their scout left or was fired - scouts now properly clean up their assignments when leaving

- Alignment in staff table sometimes got messed up