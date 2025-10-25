 Skip to content
Major 25 October 2025 Build 20541847 Edited 25 October 2025 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We’ve just released a new update that fixes all major game-breaking bugs we’re aware of. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s been addressed:

  • Fixed main menu text issues

  • Improved optimization in several areas

  • Restored missing textures in certain locations

  • Added missing voice lines

  • Fixed various other game-breaking bugs and glitches

This isn’t the final update before release — just an important one to ensure the game is fully playable for everyone.

Thank you all so much for your support! ❤️

