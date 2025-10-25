Hello everyone!
We’ve just released a new update that fixes all major game-breaking bugs we’re aware of. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s been addressed:
Fixed main menu text issues
Improved optimization in several areas
Restored missing textures in certain locations
Added missing voice lines
Fixed various other game-breaking bugs and glitches
This isn’t the final update before release — just an important one to ensure the game is fully playable for everyone.
Thank you all so much for your support! ❤️
Changed files in this update