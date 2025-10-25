Hello everyone!

We’ve just released a new update that fixes all major game-breaking bugs we’re aware of. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s been addressed:

Fixed main menu text issues

Improved optimization in several areas

Restored missing textures in certain locations

Added missing voice lines

Fixed various other game-breaking bugs and glitches

This isn’t the final update before release — just an important one to ensure the game is fully playable for everyone.

Thank you all so much for your support! ❤️