Hey everyone! Due to popular demand I've invested some time into putting together a macOS build for Love Craft... and it was surprisingly pretty quick!



Everything should be fully functional, including stuff like Cloud Saves, but building for macOS is COMPLETELY new to me, so if you encounter any weird glitches let me know through the in-game bug report button, and I'll get to them as soon as possible!



Huge thanks to my editor Fredward who actually owns a Mac and helped me compile the export templates for Godot!



I've been looking into native Linux support as well, and I'll see if I can get that done as soon as I can get a Linux Virtual Machine working for the first time lol - Until then you should be able to play through Proton, but I'm 90% sure Cloud Saves aren't going to properly work until an official version is released.

Thank you so much for your support everyone! ❤️