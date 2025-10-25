Hey Nerds!
We’ve managed to fix several critical issues that you reported. We’re still working hard on improvements and new features - your feedback and suggestions are incredibly valuable to us, and we truly appreciate every one of them!
What’s new?
Jobber:
We made the first Jobber registration quest a bit easier: the CAPTCHA and password requirements are now more user-friendly.
Casino:
Fixed a bug where the system bar wouldn’t reappear after leaving the casino.
You can now interrupt poker sessions (very useful when you’re losing and don’t want to risk all your hard-earned savings).
Other fixes:
Added several missing translations.
Fixed an issue where interactions could get blocked after standing up from the chair in your room.
More updates coming soon - stay tuned!
Radikate Team
Changed files in this update