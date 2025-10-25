Hey Nerds!

We’ve managed to fix several critical issues that you reported. We’re still working hard on improvements and new features - your feedback and suggestions are incredibly valuable to us, and we truly appreciate every one of them!

What’s new?

Jobber:

We made the first Jobber registration quest a bit easier: the CAPTCHA and password requirements are now more user-friendly.

Casino:

Fixed a bug where the system bar wouldn’t reappear after leaving the casino.

You can now interrupt poker sessions (very useful when you’re losing and don’t want to risk all your hard-earned savings).

Other fixes:

Added several missing translations.

Fixed an issue where interactions could get blocked after standing up from the chair in your room.

More updates coming soon - stay tuned!

Radikate Team