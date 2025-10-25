 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20541829
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Nerds!

We’ve managed to fix several critical issues that you reported. We’re still working hard on improvements and new features - your feedback and suggestions are incredibly valuable to us, and we truly appreciate every one of them!

What’s new?

Jobber:

  • We made the first Jobber registration quest a bit easier: the CAPTCHA and password requirements are now more user-friendly.

Casino:

  • Fixed a bug where the system bar wouldn’t reappear after leaving the casino.

  • You can now interrupt poker sessions (very useful when you’re losing and don’t want to risk all your hard-earned savings).

Other fixes:

  • Added several missing translations.

  • Fixed an issue where interactions could get blocked after standing up from the chair in your room.

More updates coming soon - stay tuned!

Radikate Team

