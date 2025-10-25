 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20541803 Edited 25 October 2025 – 15:32:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix
- fixed map list view blocks tutorial
- typos
- fixed mid-shopping save/load
- changed ida letter font hopefully fixes it

Notes
- no idea why ida letter is all displayed weird... but i changed out the font so hopefully that helps?
- updated graphics minimum requirement

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2377251
