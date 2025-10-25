Fix
- fixed map list view blocks tutorial
- typos
- fixed mid-shopping save/load
- changed ida letter font hopefully fixes it
Notes
- no idea why ida letter is all displayed weird... but i changed out the font so hopefully that helps?
- updated graphics minimum requirement
0.1.4
