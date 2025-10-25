🛠️ Patch Notes – Bug Fixes & Improvements
Here’s what’s been fixed and improved in this update:
UI & Menus
Fixed the “RHUM” tooltip.
Improved main menu transparency – outer zones are now fully clickable.
Applied the same fix to the save slot menu and the create captain screen.
Increased the UI Y-offset for ultra-wide screens by 2.
Fixed an issue where some page openings were not resetting transparency zones properly.
Fixed a bug where the bottom bar was not clickable in certain cases, which could force a game reboot.
Fixed a bug where displayed number of missions was not accurate
Feel free to contact us by email at mike(at)patatedouce-studio.fr if you encounter any bug/issues !
