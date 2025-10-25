 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals The Outer Worlds 2 Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20541794 Edited 25 October 2025 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠️ Patch Notes – Bug Fixes & Improvements

Here’s what’s been fixed and improved in this update:

UI & Menus

  • Fixed the “RHUM” tooltip.

  • Improved main menu transparency – outer zones are now fully clickable.

  • Applied the same fix to the save slot menu and the create captain screen.

  • Increased the UI Y-offset for ultra-wide screens by 2.

  • Fixed an issue where some page openings were not resetting transparency zones properly.

  • Fixed a bug where the bottom bar was not clickable in certain cases, which could force a game reboot.

  • Fixed a bug where displayed number of missions was not accurate

Feel free to contact us by email at mike(at)patatedouce-studio.fr if you encounter any bug/issues !

Changed files in this update

Depot 3768421
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link