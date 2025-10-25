This is the Final large update for the Charlie Playtest, adding new missions, zones, and activities. Thank you all so much for playing.
ADDED
10 Regions to discover. Each one has it's own spawn zone. Even if you die on Bikini Beach, you'll still wake up with your toes in the sand.
Pine Point, North Shore - A new area past the depths with an ALL NEW CARGO MISSION
Pine Point Convoy Mission
Pine Point Race
Jeep Races
FIXED
Mudskipper no longer targets you in death state
Performance improvements with multiple enemies and projectiles
Persistent health bar on HUD
Inconsistent HUD Power on
Other stuff!
Please take some time to fill out the Charlie Playtest Form to let us know your feedback!
https://forms.gle/DYCinVbYKxqYfdJ56
Changed files in this update