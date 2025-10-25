This is the Final large update for the Charlie Playtest, adding new missions, zones, and activities. Thank you all so much for playing.

ADDED

10 Regions to discover. Each one has it's own spawn zone. Even if you die on Bikini Beach, you'll still wake up with your toes in the sand.

Pine Point, North Shore - A new area past the depths with an ALL NEW CARGO MISSION

Pine Point Convoy Mission

Pine Point Race

Jeep Races

FIXED

Mudskipper no longer targets you in death state

Performance improvements with multiple enemies and projectiles

Persistent health bar on HUD

Inconsistent HUD Power on

Other stuff!





Please take some time to fill out the Charlie Playtest Form to let us know your feedback!

https://forms.gle/DYCinVbYKxqYfdJ56