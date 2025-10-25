 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals The Outer Worlds 2 Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20541760 Edited 25 October 2025 – 16:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is the Final large update for the Charlie Playtest, adding new missions, zones, and activities. Thank you all so much for playing.

ADDED

  • 10 Regions to discover. Each one has it's own spawn zone. Even if you die on Bikini Beach, you'll still wake up with your toes in the sand.

  • Pine Point, North Shore - A new area past the depths with an ALL NEW CARGO MISSION

  • Pine Point Convoy Mission

  • Pine Point Race

  • Jeep Races

FIXED

  • Mudskipper no longer targets you in death state

  • Performance improvements with multiple enemies and projectiles

  • Persistent health bar on HUD

  • Inconsistent HUD Power on

  • Other stuff!


Please take some time to fill out the Charlie Playtest Form to let us know your feedback!
https://forms.gle/DYCinVbYKxqYfdJ56

Changed files in this update

Depot 3666661
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link