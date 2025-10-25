This update brings good news!! First good news!! With patch 1.5.7, we've now officially translated the Japanese language!! (*Yay!!) Geminiflame Alpha Dragon has been officially translated into Japanese from patch 1.5.2 to patch 1.5.7, meaning that the Geminiflame Alpha Dragon universe is ready and warmly welcomes all Japanese fans!!

The Japanese translation process took 4 months. Because of the depth of the story, the touching moments, and the exciting plot, we put so much care into this work, so we are very happy to have completed the translation in 4 months. It is a great gift for all Geminiflame Alpha Dragon fans!!

Second good news, we're already in our 3rd year. Let's take a look at all the updates from year 2nd!!

GeminiFlame Alpha Dragon's 2-Year Journey

=== Patch 1.4 (Continued from Year 1st) Update the story before the current story GeminiFlame Alpha Dragon.

17/10/2024 Patch 1.4D.0 update Side story "Aurora and Mainsolar sell a Slime Soft Drink'' and 1 new menu items.

02/11/2024 Patch 1.4E.0 update Side story "Mainsolar the new Chrysanthemum Tea recipe".

26/11/2024 Patch 1.4F.0 update Side story "Don't forget to buy and sell ingredients from the guild."

24/12/2024 Patch 1.4G.0 update Side story "Food of the Zin restaurant, a delicious dish"

=== Patch 1.5 GeminiFlame Alpha Dragon Update for Upgrades and Japanese Translation

14/01/2025 Patch 1.5.0 Upgrade Save system, Share item and Documents between 2 Mode.

26/02/2025 Patch 1.5.1 Update Auto Story and change setting data Save system.

01/06/2025 Patch 1.5.2 Update Japanese translate (1/6)

26/06/2025 Patch 1.5.3 Update Japanese translate (2/6)

26/07/2025 Patch 1.5.4 Update Japanese translate (3/6)

29/08/2025 Patch 1.5.5 Update Japanese translate (4/6)

01/10/2025 Patch 1.5.6 Update Japanese translate (5/6)

25/10/2025 Patch 1.5.7 Update Japanese translate (6/6)

Thank you for your support over the past 2 years and good news number 3, GeminiFlame Hydron's recipe DEMO will be available for free!! Of course, we announced on 26/02/2025 about a new game in development but it's been quiet for 8 months now. Let's find out why it's still delayed and it will be interesting to know more.

Q1: Why did it take 8 months for the GeminiFlame Hydron's recipe DEMO to be confirmed as an imminent release?

A1: On 28/02/2025, we launched a Live Steam on Mainsolar on YouTube (it was a Thai gameplay showcase). In that Live Stream, there was a demo game GeminiFlame Hydron's recipe. The gameplay is ready, but there is one thing that needs to be answered. The reason why this game was delayed for 8 months. The answer is "How many languages ​​do we need to translate in the demo GeminiFlame Hydron's recipe?"

LIVE : เปิดตัว DEMO | GeminiFlame Hydron's recipe 28-2-68 | MAIN SOLAR - YouTube

The next question is, "If the demo is available in a language, most fans will understand and expect the full game to also have the same language." And "Are we ready to translate for other languages?" We care and take this very seriously. The answer to these three questions is starting patch 1.5.0 of Geminiflame Alpha Dragon. it prove that we can Japanese localization until it complete, and we've proven ourselves today. These small steps will lead to the further development of GeminiFlame Hydron's Recipe in the full game and beyond. If we need to change anything, we will announce it soon.

Q2:When will the free demo of GeminiFlame Hydron's recipe be available?

A2:We expect to launch around Q1 2026. If there are any delays, we will announce them soon.

Q3:How many languages ​​are in the GeminiFlame Hydron's recipe DEMO?

A3: We have in mind that there should be Thai, English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, German, and Russian. There are 6 languages ​​for the challenge, so if we need to choose one of the 6 languages ​​or change anything, we will announce it soon.

In summary, "GeminiFlame Hydron's recipe DEMO plans to include languages ​​that will influence the development process for both the DEMO and the full game, and we plan to launch the DEMO around Q1 2026."

That's all for now, we're into year 3 of GeminiFlame Alpha Dragon and we'll see what the GeminiFlame Hydron's recipe looks like in the near future :)

Jaruwit Kraijan

Oct/25/2025