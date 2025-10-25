English##########Content################[Butterfly]When teleporting out of Duin's Underground Lab, the player character's direction is now correct.[Butterfly]Added butterfly support to the House in the Mountains.[Lady Inquisitor Erysea Shaper]You can now ask her to improve your earth element proficiency. She will only agree if you have a good relationship with her or have progressed her quest far enough. (Nobody expected the Earth Proficiency instructor to be her. :P)[Lady Inquisitor Erysea Shaper]A higher relationship with her gives you a discount on tuition. Training under her will improve your relationship with her.[Lady Inquisitor Erysea Shaper]She has a higher proficiency level cap. Even higher than those Archmages in the Mages Guild to reflect her true identity.[Wiki]Added a page on "Element Proficiency Instructor." Linked this page to the character page.简体中文##########Content################【蝴蝶之翼】当你从杜因的地下实验室里传送出来后，朝向现在会是正确的。【蝴蝶之翼】为山中小屋加入了蝴蝶之翼支持。【异端审判官哀瑞希·夏普】你现在可以向她寻求提高你的地元素熟练度。如果你和她有较好的关系，或者已经足够深入地推进了她的剧情，她会同意。（没有人预判到地元素熟练度训练师是她。:P）【异端审判官哀瑞希·夏普】和她较高的关系度会让你的训练学费打折。向她学习本身可以提高和她的关系度。【异端审判官哀瑞希·夏普】她的熟练度训练封顶等级甚至比法师公会的大法师们还高，这反应了她的真实身份。【维基】加入了【元素熟练度训练师】页面。并将这个页面链接到了角色页面。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场