The Complex is now larger than before!

Complex 629 hits its all time lowest discount of 25 % in the upcoming Steam Scream 4 Fest from the 27th of October to the 3rd of November. Join the residents of Complex 629 in this festival with this major content update!

Here's what you can expect

Additional ending

Complete overhaul of the final chapter'

7 new music tracks

conclusion to NPC storylines not seen before

oodles of additional dialogue

multiple new environments

two new narrated cutscenes

Accessing the content is simple as it all takes place in the final chapter. It can be played directly by selecting Chapter 4 on the main menu or access through finishing the game from any other point. Nothing has been removed from the previous experience.

Letter from Lillex

Developing and publishing this game has become the proudest venture I've ever undertaken in my life. To those who have shown support to me so far I am forever grateful to you. I can not convey how happy I am each time anyone shares their opinions of Complex 629. When I read reviews or watch someone play the game I kid you not I lay on my belly kicking my feet while giggling to myself. I have also been contacted directly by players who like my game enough to want to talk to me about it and when I started this process I had not expected that to bring so much joy into my cold cold withered and evil heart.

The future of Lillex studios is simple. I am currently working on a new game that I intend to announce in the near future but I can't say too much about it yet. What I can tell you is that I'm moving engines and making my next project in 3D! How exciting. If you follow me on TikTok I recently posted an animation test with two characters who will make appearances in that upcoming game.

you can check that out here: https://www.tiktok.com/@lillexstudios/video/7561143622381391126

If you ever want to chat with me or have any questions you can do so either on the LillexStudios discord server or on my blue sky linked bellow

Discord: https://discord.gg/9VpzggqMGc

Blue sky: https://bsky.app/profile/lillex.bsky.social

With love

Lillex