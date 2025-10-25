 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals The Outer Worlds 2 Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20541630 Edited 25 October 2025 – 14:59:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

THIS IS A WINDOWS UPDATE ONLY.

I am still working on the Linux version. It's taking longer than I expect but progress is still on going.

  • Fixed a bug in Mission 8 that could cause enemies to not target the mission area.

  • Fixed a bug in Mission 6 that could cause the fuel rods to spawn in the wrong spot.

  • Fixed a bug that could cause enemies to lose track on the player after the player died despite being configured to not lose track on the player **(Still testing this!!)**

  • Fixed a bug in the Mission 16 script that could break the mission and stop players from progressing.

  • Reduced the cost of all modules, fighters, and weapons by half.

  • Potential fix for a crash that could make the game unplayable on some systems. crashing on startup.

  • Fixed a bug that could cause spawns to not appear in the right spots on the Hoban's Run Mission.

  • Fixed a bug in Mission 6 that cause enemies spawned at the Depot to retarget to an environment path on spawn.

Changed files in this update

Windows Pirates of Frontier's Reach Content Depot 1467591
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link