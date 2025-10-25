THIS IS A WINDOWS UPDATE ONLY.
I am still working on the Linux version. It's taking longer than I expect but progress is still on going.
Fixed a bug in Mission 8 that could cause enemies to not target the mission area.
Fixed a bug in Mission 6 that could cause the fuel rods to spawn in the wrong spot.
Fixed a bug that could cause enemies to lose track on the player after the player died despite being configured to not lose track on the player **(Still testing this!!)**
Fixed a bug in the Mission 16 script that could break the mission and stop players from progressing.
Reduced the cost of all modules, fighters, and weapons by half.
Potential fix for a crash that could make the game unplayable on some systems. crashing on startup.
Fixed a bug that could cause spawns to not appear in the right spots on the Hoban's Run Mission.
Fixed a bug in Mission 6 that cause enemies spawned at the Depot to retarget to an environment path on spawn.
Changed files in this update