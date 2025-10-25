Improvements:
Improved eternal chest handling to prevent item loss
Optimized the eternal chest display for smaller screens (such as the Steam Deck)
The Smith Hallgrim is now moved to a more visible location
Added visual feedback when charging certain skills
Adjusted the loot drop calculation to ensure item drops at a high player levels
Added gamepad support for scrolling through blueprints in the journal
Bugfixes:
Fixed wrong room sizes on the map
Resolved an issue where Warak's dialogue caused a crash after abandoning the Arcanum Sanguis quest for the Cult
Resolved performance issues in the volcano lava rooms when Post Processing FX is disabled
Corrected quest journal entries with incorrect information
Resolved issue where summons crashed the game in the swamp dungeon
Changed files in this update