POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship The Outer Worlds 2
25 October 2025 Build 20541629 Edited 25 October 2025 – 20:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • Improved eternal chest handling to prevent item loss

  • Optimized the eternal chest display for smaller screens (such as the Steam Deck)

  • The Smith Hallgrim is now moved to a more visible location

  • Added visual feedback when charging certain skills

  • Adjusted the loot drop calculation to ensure item drops at a high player levels

  • Added gamepad support for scrolling through blueprints in the journal

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed wrong room sizes on the map

  • Resolved an issue where Warak's dialogue caused a crash after abandoning the Arcanum Sanguis quest for the Cult

  • Resolved performance issues in the volcano lava rooms when Post Processing FX is disabled

  • Corrected quest journal entries with incorrect information

  • Resolved issue where summons crashed the game in the swamp dungeon

