Hello chaos makers!

Optimization. Such a big issue with so many modern games.🙄 Unfortunately, we aren't an exception with Chaos on Wheels. That's why in v.1.1. update we have worked hard on optimizing Chaos on Wheels to run better, more efficiently, and to run stable.

❗ This is the first update of many in the series of optimizations and quality-of-life updates. ❗

We improved global lightning performance (it might cost some quality, but one issue at a time 😏), changed bullet projectiles, and focused on two particular maps; Valley and Desert. We feel those maps are the most popular, and we decided to start with them. In the next updates, we'll make sure to cover all other maps as well.

Before, we had every and each bullet being a projectile with its own velocity, gravity, speed, ... All that computing with so many bullets in the scene wasn't optimized, so we reworked it to be linetraced like it's in most shooter games. It's much more performant and, honestly, I'd dare to say it even looks better. We'd love to hear your thoughts, do bullets now look better, worse, or is it the same for you? 🤔



Some of the other recent findings that we find extraordinarily interesting is the issue with the audio lag on the gun firing... Turns out it's a bug within the Unreal Engine. Since the audio asset is short (<0.2s), the engine has an issue with it, hence the lag. Now that we know the issue, we will fix it by redesigning the logic behind it. You can expect it to be included in the next update. 🔉🐛



Here are also some updates on Chaos on Wheels 2. The next playtest is scheduled for the beginning of December. For those who missed the last playtest, Chaos on Wheels 2 is an online multiplayer car combat game where players fight in an arena and manage their own garage.

Sign up via Google form 👉 Google Form or find out more on the website https://chaosonwheels.com/



We're looking for talented 3D artists who are creative and would like to create an inspiring, combat-ready car designs. Join our Discord and talk to us there.



