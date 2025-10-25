 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals The Outer Worlds 2 Fellowship
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20541484 Edited 25 October 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Fixed an issue where repeated pet draws didn't grant ingenuity.

2. Pressing the left mouse button during battle now speeds up the battle.

3. Hovering over a Life Crystal displays the exact amount.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3801061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link