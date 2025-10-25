 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20541391 Edited 25 October 2025 – 15:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Rusher, Halloween is here once again. 《4 Rush Together》 is introducing a limited-time Halloween headgear—“Evil Pumpkin Head”. During the event, the wooden characters in the game will randomly wear all kinds of wicked and hilarious Halloween-style headpieces, bringing even more “surprises” and “scares” to every match!

Let’s rush together!


Thank you to every Rusher for supporting 《4 Rush Together》. Happy Halloween—no candy, we play tricks; with candy, we still rush!

