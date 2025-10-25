Someone might have been playing a new game too much...

Anyways, new nature system, and slimes are bouncier now.

Have Fun!

Version 0.144q:

**New Features**

- Jump is squishy now

- Damage Number System Update (Declutter / optimization / style update)|

- new nature system

- gives +1 / -1 to random grade

- get from rogue mode (nature core) or merchant stores

- wip new ocean added

- todd special food added to nightmare expedition

**Blight Chase Adjustments**

- blight chase enemy gets stronger by the minute

- increased cost of powerups in rogue / rogue nightmare / blight chase

- clearing a flawless bligiht chase island grants you +30s

**Bugs / Adjustments**

- Accessory display modifications

- fixed bug where disconnecting controller mid game freezes MKB input

- additional controller optimizations

- rogue / rogue nightmare / siege / lbight chase now increments difficulty per 10 islands... sorry slimes

- High score data got a update because damage numbers were going too high lmao

- object pooling optimization

- fixed pet bonus system