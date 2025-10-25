Someone might have been playing a new game too much...
Anyways, new nature system, and slimes are bouncier now.
Have Fun!
Version 0.144q:
**New Features**
- Jump is squishy now
- Damage Number System Update (Declutter / optimization / style update)|
- new nature system
- gives +1 / -1 to random grade
- get from rogue mode (nature core) or merchant stores
- wip new ocean added
- todd special food added to nightmare expedition
**Blight Chase Adjustments**
- blight chase enemy gets stronger by the minute
- increased cost of powerups in rogue / rogue nightmare / blight chase
- clearing a flawless bligiht chase island grants you +30s
**Bugs / Adjustments**
- Accessory display modifications
- fixed bug where disconnecting controller mid game freezes MKB input
- additional controller optimizations
- rogue / rogue nightmare / siege / lbight chase now increments difficulty per 10 islands... sorry slimes
- High score data got a update because damage numbers were going too high lmao
- object pooling optimization
- fixed pet bonus system
Changed files in this update