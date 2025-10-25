Over the last year, our so-called “minor” updates have been anything but small, so we thought we might try something a bit different this time around; instead, focusing on a special seasonal theme in the form of a major release. just in time for the big spooky day! Speaking of spookiness, have a peek at our teaser for this special update:



New Trick or Treat Curse Mechanic: You are cursed! While awake at night, there’s a chance for random events to occur. The higher your curse level, the more frequent and potentially dangerous these events become.

Added Jack-o’-Lanterns: A new spooky, curse-warding light source.

Tree Update: Trees now include a new “Seeding” growth stage, and the “Bare” status is part of the tree’s life cycle, which now cycles back from “Bare” to “Budding”. Leaves from most trees now decay into “dried leaves”, which can appear under trees when reaching their “Bare” stage.

Temperature Overhaul: Added a temperature indicator that appears only when it’s cold enough to freeze or hot enough to overheat. The temperature and insulation system has been overhauled to go along with this. Values are simply added together instead of being weighted per piece of equipment.

Sticky Situation: Spiders can now spin cobwebs. Moving through them will cause you to lose a turn.

New Recipes: Two new baking recipes have been added for use with a new set of pans. There are a few other new goodies as well.

Check out the full changelog below:

New

You are cursed! At night, when awake, there is a chance of a random event occurring. The higher your curse level, the more random events, and the more danger you face...

Added a "Seeding" growth cycle for all trees.

Added a display for the temperature stat, showing only when it's cold or hot enough to be freezing or overheating.

Spiders can now produce cobwebs, which can make you skip a turn when moving over them.

Added jack-o'-lanterns, a new scary, curse-warding light source.

Bare trees are now part of the normal plant's life cycle - they will return to budding after a typical cycle or turn count.

Added clay, glass, and metal baking pans.

Added two new baking recipes to be used with pans.

Added two types of sugar.

Added two new cooking recipes with sugar.

Leaves now decay or dry into "dried leaves", which can be used as better compost and tinder.

Added a "pile of leaves" tile event that can appear by or around bare or seeding trees.

Some items can now be damaged when walking on them or as some creatures move over them. This can be mitigated by walking barefoot.

Added new generalized "action" sound effects (previously, just used the crafting sound effect).

Added a new item break sound effect (separate from general failures).

Added a new sound for crafting and crafting failure.

Added glass and clay baking trays.

Added a new Starter Quest regarding repairing and durability.

Improvements

The effective radius is now displayed when mousing over a scarecrow doodad.

The Temperature Insulation system has been simplified. Insulation is now entirely flat numbers summed together, rather than weighted averages and percentages.

Updated the menu screen for Cursebreaker — new major releases going forward will all look and feel at least a little unique.

Items dropped on campfires (or open fire sources) will now automatically be "stoked" in the fire, instead of a new fire being created "on top" of the doodad.

Some items, doodads, and tile events can spawn in zones with certain creatures.

Modified the recipe and graphic for bone flutes so they are more distinctive over bone needles.

Added a new tooltip for showing the item stacking keybind under item tooltips.

Fixed a number of cases where options in the custom game "customize" menu didn't display in the tooltips in the in-game pause menu.

Added a random event for temperature checks so tiles will melt properly over time unlike before.

Significantly improved the display of custom game options in the in-game pause menu.

Improved alerted icon positioning for tall and flying creatures.

Added indicators via the status effects UI for the last core stat raised for the Statistician modifier and the last rune received for the Runekeeper modifier. (Thanks Andrej27!)

Changed the default bind for "Toggle Auto-Use" to Ctrl + Right click.

Charcoal will now turn into carbon powder when broken.

Creatures now disappear at the end of their movement animation when moving out of your line of sight, rather than at the start.

Scarecrow items will now exactly match what is placed down as a doodad (previously, it was randomized).

Reduced the size of alerted creature icons slightly.

Reduced the volume of the failure sound effect.

Items with seeds will now break with their seeds remaining.

"Bare" trees can now be healed/regenerated just like other growth stages.

Water still tooltips will now reveal if the tile is too cold for the still to function.

Added an option to disable UI animation. The option to disable UI effects disables animation by default.

The doodad tooltip now mentions whether or not there is a container attached to stills. (Thanks Townfall!)

Changed the default crafting display to "Craftable Only".

Solar stills will now reveal in their tooltips that there is unpurified water in them when placed over shallow water.

A hint now shows in the Stats UI when there are still stats yet to be discovered.

Added a sound effect when jumping.

Some tile events now get removed when jumping onto them, like puddles.

Cooked fish kebabs now return their base components (wooden spear) when destroyed.

Added new information to Help and the Starter Quest to explain sorting and filtering in the crafting dialog.

Tweaked the background behind messages to still fulfil the same purpose, but without being quite as intrusive.

Setting a "Repair" action to be auto-used now only actually uses the action when the target item is at its minimum durability.

When creatures damage items on the ground, there is a new sound effect and particles to indicate it is happening.

Balance

The Fanaticism magical property has been significantly buffed, now working on the Invoke effect for an additional deity, reducing the cooldown between Invokes, and even reducing the chance that runes are consumed at all.

Random events now no longer happen three times per turn globally across the map, but instead happen twice: once near the player, and once outside the player's area.

Drastically improved the conversion rate from one rune tier to the next, which should allow players much greater access to higher-tier runes. Fanaticism gear can still be used to improve the conversion rate further.

The chance of shadow creature spawns has been removed from invoking.

Increased the stoke value of coal.

Increased time needed to filter water in dripstones, decreased time needed for water stills.

Reduced the mining/chopping effectiveness of all tools that are not pickaxes/axes.

Added a chance to wake up from uncomfortable or extreme temperatures.

The chances that creatures will drop runes on death have been rebalanced across the board to roughly match their difficulty.

Reduced spider silk drop chances on giant spiders. Added the ability for trap door spiders to drop spider silk.

Boat paddles can now be fished up randomly.

Decreased the odds of getting "stuck" on Volcanic islands without a boat by modifying loot groups, creature spawning, tree generation and more.

Some items can now break much more easily when thrown.

Bug Fixes

Fixed item highlighting not resetting when hovering over the action bar and from other sources. (Thanks Nama!)

Fixed items getting stuck on the screen. (Thanks Sophie!)

Fixed item greying out effect when previewing a stack not working after moving a stack to another container.

Fixed items indicated for trade in the Trade dialog being used or destroyed not being handled correctly, causing errors and stuck items. (Thanks Ole!)

Corrected hunger and thirst drain when traveling; this was too high due to the travel time changes. (Thanks Chl!)

Fixed random plant events and dryad special abilities not working properly.

The number of full item tooltips that display in the inspect dialog when inspecting a tile is now capped to 8.

Fixed the consecration action saying that the deity is pleased even when you failed to upgrade anything and the total worth of your runes has decreased.

Fixed text with tooltips in hidden menus still showing their tooltips if you mouse over their position. (Thanks muzzy!)

Fixed wooden chests using the wrong skill when using disassembling, repairing, etc.

Fixed an empty grey bar appearing when showing more information in tooltips. (Thanks muzzy!)

Fixed Jelly Cubes not having any slime ball resource drops. (Thanks warriorsforever482!)

Fixed dropping items onto traps not setting them off.

Fixed decayed items not returning the same unique magical naming when they returned their disassembly items (cooked fish kebabs).

Fixed ash turning into incorrect tile types when dug in certain biomes. (Thanks Ole!)

Fixed being able to pet slimes way too quickly. (Thanks warriorsforever482!)

Fixed instances of skill gain proccing multiple times from a single action not also proccing stat gain and rune drop chances multiple times.

Fixed item crushing happening when dropping items. (Thanks Ole!)

Fixed showing attack on the cast action within item tooltips. (Thanks Grub!)

Fixed being able to farm an excessive amount of theurgy skill via repeated consecration of the same runes, especially with Fanaticism gear.

Fixed pouring water on the stills with water already in it not extinguishing the fire.

Fixed some more container item list desyncs (instances where the item list has to regenerate due to it being incorrect, which costs performance.)

Fixed the wrong water type from being created when picking up stills or dripstones in some instances.

Fixed drop being disabled on explosive traps.

Fixed being able to attempt to purify milk.

Fixed the stamina stat always being discovered by default.

Fixed not being able to disassemble basalt walls.

Fixed the change counts at the top of a changelog displaying weirdly.

Technical

Items can now have base components (this system is used for pies), so separate recipes aren't needed for every pie in every different pan and are stacked together.

Replaced the require.js dependency with a custom module loader. Modders: Circular dependencies are no longer possible.

Updated to Electron 38.

Modding

"Mod.get()" can now be used in the top-level/init context of mod files in order to get the mod's "ModInformation", which will be injected with the mod's instance when available.

Mods



TARS



Fixed not being able to craft most metal items.

Will now create crucibles as part of their main tool set.



Debug Tools

