25 October 2025 Build 20541339
Update notes via Steam Community
Highlights

- Complete rework of the art style: Goodbye pixel art, hello papercraft!
- New system for procedural (island) level generation based on hand-made hexagon tiles.
- Many small improvements and fixes.

Windows Depot 3873931
Linux Depot 3873932
