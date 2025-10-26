Major Demo Update: Unreal Engine 5.4 Upgrade, Lighting Overhaul, and Content Refinement

Hello, community!

We are excited to share a major update for the Lost Traces: False Awakening Demo. This is more than just a patch—it’s a foundational leap forward, bringing the demo environment closer than ever to the quality and vision of the final game, Lost Traces: Genesis.

We've been hard at work optimizing the demo and have implemented significant technical and content changes based on player feedback and our ongoing development progress.

🚀 Engine Upgrade & Visual Overhaul

The biggest change is a complete internal renovation. We have successfully upgraded the demo to the latest Unreal Engine 5.4. This upgrade immediately delivers a more stable foundation and unlocks next-generation visual fidelity.

Next-Gen Lighting System: We have introduced an entirely new lighting pipeline, leveraging UE 5.4’s capabilities. You will experience deeper shadows, more realistic volumetric fog, and dramatically improved atmosphere , making Evelyn's descent into her nightmare more immersive and terrifying.

Performance Improvements: The engine change includes numerous optimizations intended to improve stability and overall framerate.

🗺️ Content & Narrative Refinements

Beyond the technical upgrades, we have fine-tuned the content of the demo to ensure it accurately reflects the direction of the full title:

Updated Maps: Environments have been significantly updated to reflect the layout and detail of the final game's maps .

Story Alignment: The narrative segments and collectible documents have been reviewed and updated to fully align with the final, canonical story of the Lost Traces Saga , ensuring that the demo acts as a true prelude to Lost Traces: Genesis .

Generic Fixes & Minor Changes: We've addressed numerous smaller issues, including bug fixes, collision adjustments, and minor usability improvements throughout the demo.

⭐ The Path Ahead for Lost Traces: Genesis

We want to reassure our community that the development of the full commercial game, Lost Traces: Genesis, is progressing smoothly and on track.

The work done in this demo update—especially the transition to Unreal Engine 5.4 and the implementation of the new lighting—is directly feeding into the core development of the full game, ensuring a high-quality and consistent experience at launch.

Moving forward, the False Awakening Demo will continue to receive more polish and fixes. We are committed to making this demo the best representation of our vision, and we encourage you to continue sharing your bug reports, feedback, and suggestions in the Community Hub—your input is invaluable in shaping the final product.

Thank you for your support! We hope you enjoy the terrifying new look of the demo.

— The Sitting Ducks Productions Team