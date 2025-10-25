What a launch!

In the first 3 days of availability, Exploding Judo Federation was activated more than 6000 times! This is amazing and I have no words for sharing my happiness!

Small bug fixes

Still, some small bugs had evaded detection, especially one that affected only Barion, Nanami and Yume-Yume: continuing in Arcade Mode after a transformation would keep the visuals of the transformation for the next match, even if none of the perks were maintained. This bug has now been fixed and the transformations are correctly reset on Continue.

New QoL

Since I had to fix arcade mode anyway, now it is possible to Quick Continue after losing a match, skipping the opponent's victory screen and the continue countdown. This reduces the friction, especially against characters like I.N.A.B.A. or Yume-Yume that love to cause sudden game overs.

Just press the Start button (or Enter on your keyboard) and retry cutting dead times!

What's next?

There won't be any significant updates for at least a couple of weeks (to give yours truly some time to recover), but you can expect some content update re: Lore Archive and alternate costumes coming in the future.