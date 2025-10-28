👋🏻 Hello everyone! We have updated the program's interface: redesigned the zoom control elements, added a new feature — "Profiles", which are now available in the "Premium version", separated the "Hotkeys" settings, and merged the three main menus — "Source," "Target," and "Magnifier" — to make configuration faster and more convenient.
😎 Introducing "Profiles"!
X-Magnifier now features a menu for managing profiles that help you switch between tasks quickly. For each profile, you can set:
Profile Name
Hotkey for activation
Automatic activation upon launching a specific process (by process name)
Hotkeys for "Magnification Hotkey" and "Activation Hotkey" (which can be set to the same or different)
An option to manually select the profile from a drop down menu in the top right corner of the program
👉 Please note: all profile-related features are only available in the "Premium version". In the free version, only one profile is available, and switching between profiles is not possible.
🔍 Updated "Magnifier" menu
All settings — "Source", "Magnification", "Target" and "Screen" — are now combined into a single menu for ease of use.
⌨️ "Hotkeys" have been separated into their own menu
Here, you can configure hotkeys for:
"Interactive editor"
"Toggle magnifier — Global"
Coefficients for "Zoom In" and "Zoom Out"
"Specific hotkeys for profiles" which duplicate those from the "Profile" menu
📩 Stay with us, join our Discord — there you can leave feedback, suggestions, or report issues with X-Magnifier.
Changed files in this update