POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Hollow Knight Escape From Duckov Counter-Strike 2 911 Operator Marvel Rivals
28 October 2025 Build 20541196 Edited 28 October 2025 – 12:52:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

👋🏻 Hello everyone! We have updated the program's interface: redesigned the zoom control elements, added a new feature — "Profiles", which are now available in the "Premium version", separated the "Hotkeys" settings, and merged the three main menus — "Source," "Target," and "Magnifier" — to make configuration faster and more convenient.

😎 Introducing "Profiles"!

X-Magnifier now features a menu for managing profiles that help you switch between tasks quickly. For each profile, you can set:

  • Profile Name

  • Hotkey for activation

  • Automatic activation upon launching a specific process (by process name)

  • Hotkeys for "Magnification Hotkey" and "Activation Hotkey" (which can be set to the same or different)

  • An option to manually select the profile from a drop down menu in the top right corner of the program

👉 Please note: all profile-related features are only available in the "Premium version". In the free version, only one profile is available, and switching between profiles is not possible.


🔍 Updated "Magnifier" menu

All settings — "Source", "Magnification", "Target" and "Screen" — are now combined into a single menu for ease of use.

⌨️ "Hotkeys" have been separated into their own menu

Here, you can configure hotkeys for:

  • "Interactive editor"

  • "Toggle magnifier — Global"

  • Coefficients for "Zoom In" and "Zoom Out"

  • "Specific hotkeys for profiles" which duplicate those from the "Profile" menu

📩 Stay with us, join our Discord — there you can leave feedback, suggestions, or report issues with X-Magnifier.

Changed files in this update

