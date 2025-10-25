 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20541142 Edited 25 October 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Alpha Net 9.4.7

1 Reset all process rewards

2 Added side notifications for claiming quests

3 Reduced the crafting material requirements for anvils

4 Added notifications for claiming subsequent quests

5 Open the quest system by clicking the side notification bar

6 Open the exploration log by clicking the side notification bar

7 Adjusted the starting items

8 Added notifications for claiming quest items

9 Fixed the issue where items are prioritized in the quick bar

10 Added notifications for crafting items

11 Added notifications for placing items

12 Fixed a bug where the quest message for felling a tree was not sent

Changed files in this update

Depot 2568621
