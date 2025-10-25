Alpha Net 9.4.7
1 Reset all process rewards
2 Added side notifications for claiming quests
3 Reduced the crafting material requirements for anvils
4 Added notifications for claiming subsequent quests
5 Open the quest system by clicking the side notification bar
6 Open the exploration log by clicking the side notification bar
7 Adjusted the starting items
8 Added notifications for claiming quest items
9 Fixed the issue where items are prioritized in the quick bar
10 Added notifications for crafting items
11 Added notifications for placing items
12 Fixed a bug where the quest message for felling a tree was not sent
Changed files in this update