Moved multiplayer mode features such as readiness, difficulty selection, and battle configuration to the lobby.
Enhanced player unit distinction in multiplayer mode and optimized level loading logic.
Fixed issues with abnormal return to the main menu in multiplayer mode, certain skill abnormalities, and non-host player model animation issues.
Resolved abnormalities in side events in certain levels
