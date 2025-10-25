 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20541133 Edited 25 October 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Moved multiplayer mode features such as readiness, difficulty selection, and battle configuration to the lobby.
Enhanced player unit distinction in multiplayer mode and optimized level loading logic.
Fixed issues with abnormal return to the main menu in multiplayer mode, certain skill abnormalities, and non-host player model animation issues.
Resolved abnormalities in side events in certain levels

