Added a warning message when attempting to reset your winrate stats against a demon, to clarify that your Steam stats will also be affected (but not your achievements).
Increased width of various overlay message containers to prevent wrapping for certain messages.
Patch notes for v1.0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
