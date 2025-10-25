 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20541079 Edited 25 October 2025 – 14:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added a warning message when attempting to reset your winrate stats against a demon, to clarify that your Steam stats will also be affected (but not your achievements).

  • Increased width of various overlay message containers to prevent wrapping for certain messages.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1805571
Depot 1805572
