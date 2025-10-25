Update
Difficulty
Reduced the HP of some enemies in Chapter 1, making them easier to handle.
Lowered the damage of certain enemies in Chapter 1, reducing their threat level.
Adjusted the passive effect of the two-headed wolf boss: Now heals 5 (instead of gain Recovery 2) when HP is above 50%.
Adjusted the passive effect of the Inquisitor boss: [Gain 1 Bolster and 1 Fortify when receiving a negative effect] → [Once per turn, gain 1 Bolster and 1 Fortify when receiving a negative effect].
Modified enemy compositions in certain battles to lower their overall threat level.
Characters
The Warrior's base card "Defend" and its upgraded versions have been reworked to now include a Taunt effect.
The Coffin Bringer's base talent skill charge requirement has been reduced from 6 to 4.
Progression
Campfire events now restore 50% of the party's maximum HP instead of a fixed 10 points.
Reward nodes can now provide healing to the party, with the amount varying based on the reward type:
Resource rewards: 10 HP
Card rewards: 5 HP
Slot rewards: 0 HP
The special memory unlocked by completing 3 memories of the same character no longer forces an immediate selection. Instead, it temporarily overrides that character's memory options. You can choose to enter it before the boss battle, but the options provided by that character will remain unavailable until it is used.
