Knights and mercs, we've been on an absolute content tear in October! Why stop now? Today we're dropping the 7th new map since launch - the Containment Site - and its +14 new proc-gen combos. We've also adjusted a default preference for the toggling outlines/highlight, improved the rules and pacing for Contact Limit Breaks, and addressed a number of other story bugs reported thorugh the F10 system.

A huge thanks to everyone playing and especially all of the players who took a moment to leave a review this week

Our Save Game Policy and Updates

First, since you're going to be seeing a lot of updates around here, we want to share our saved game policy up front so everyone understands our commitment to your games. No saved game will ever be invalidated by an update. All new content and features will be added immediately to all saved games (with the reasonable exception of New Game options). You never have to restart if you don't want to. This is a studio commitment that we have made and kept for many years and games. We stand by it. So do not stress about the deluge of updates that is coming your way - heist on my good heisters.

New Map: Containment Site and +14 Proc-Gen Combos

Coming in hot as the 3rd new map in 30 days, we're excited to roll out a new map: the Containment Site! This large corporate site is constructed around a central research hall, some of it lowered into a pit that can make for a very dangerous firefight. Perched over top of it all is raised balcony that can make for an amazing sniper's perch if you can take it and hold it. The new Containment Site map is the 7th new map we've released since launch and is connected to 14 proc-gen objectives, and it is especially awesome for Prison Break and Assassinate VIP objective types.

This new map release brings the total proc-gen combos (map X objective) up to 380 as we continually push to add new content, new maps and new objectives that reduce the changes for players to see repeated missions.

"H" Toggle Highlights on by Default

With Update #45, we've enabled by default the option to highlight all enemies, characters and objects on the may that you can interact with a visually obvious outline. You can toggle this option through 3 states - on, on with sight cones and off - using the H key or the left stick press on a controller by default.

If you didn't know, now you know ːbrainwormː

Contact Limit Break Pacing and Fixes

With Update #45, we've leaned harder into the math for Contact Limit Break pacing. Once a Contact reaches 80% Influence, they join a queue to have a Limit Break. The queue is ordered by all Contacts who have 100% Influence, then 90% and finally 80%. Within each Influence set, the ordering is by how long they have had over 80% Influence, so there is a nice magnitude and then timing ordering to the queue.

The underworld is not instant, so once a Contact has the Influence, it can take some time before they make a Limit Break. Recently we added a dynamic throttling to this time to help clear out backlogs of Contacts - the more Contacts who are waiting for Limit Breaks, the faster this goes.

After looking at some recent F10s and chatting with players here on the boards, we've realized that our math didn't go deep enough. The tiers of increasing speed of Contact Limit Breaks have been given another pass to be improved for extremely high efficiency players who are piling up a constant stream of Limit Break ready Contacts, far faster than the game's old setup could cope with.

We also adjusted the display of the two different "Going into Hiding" results (the regular one and the worse one if Compromised) to show the maximum number of days in the offer instead of an attempt at guessing the rolled value.

Other Story Fixes

With Update #45, we've addressed a few new F10s about different story things. We've fixed some incorrect dialog in the start of Null Deal around the legwork and delaying, and we fixed a mistake with the FSC Armor Power Play that was allowing you to get the armor even if you rejected the offer.

We also fixed a few situations with the new Shadow Site story hooks that could have caused the story not to kick off, even with the right tags for your characters. We're excited to see more teams getting into this content now, and we'll keep monitoring for other bugs. Thanks as always for your F10s!

v2.2.55 - #45: New Map "Containment Site" - 10/26/2025

- Added new proc-gen map "Containment Site": a hardened location or lab deep within corporate territory with an amazing overlook and a dangerous pit area which supports +14 new proc-gen combos (Heist a CPU, Steal 3 Files, Scavenger, Kill 3 Captains, Bodyguard, Siege, Battle Striker, Exfiltrate, Hardened Target, Infiltrate and Download, Assassinate, Boosted VIP, Prisoner) for Power Level 3+ teams

- Highlighting characters, enemies and all interactable objects is now default behavior (H)

- Improved pacing for Contact Limit Breaks to improve how sim handles large numbers of ready-to-go Contacts

- Improved Contact Limit Break about going into hiding to correctly show the maximum amount of days

- Fixed bug where aborting FSC Armor Power Play could result in the Service still being gained

- Fixed issues with legwork dialog in Null Deal with missing character names