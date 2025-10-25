 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20541013 Edited 25 October 2025 – 13:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Fixes:

- Fixed a bug where the keypad UI could get stuck on screen if the player walked away from it.

Quality of Life Improvements:

- Added a few small tweaks and enhancements to make the overall gameplay experience smoother and more enjoyable.

