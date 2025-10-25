Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where the keypad UI could get stuck on screen if the player walked away from it.
Quality of Life Improvements:
- Added a few small tweaks and enhancements to make the overall gameplay experience smoother and more enjoyable.
SQUAWKY – Patch Notes (v1.0.1)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update