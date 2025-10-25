● Seasonal upgrades added - complete Seasonal tasks to earn Seasonal points, spend them to make the next Season easier!

● Each completed Season task gives a temporary GpS boost to the main game. Resets once the next Season starts

● More dying compatibility added (use up to 4 different dyes to customize your heroes!)

● Improved the custom dye look

● New Rare Earth Warrior hero - Tateju

● Away income has been boosted, now it takes into account all of the Pet abilities and average bonuses from Fireflies, previously it did not

● Away Income upgrades rebalanced and are now additive instead of multiplicative (base Away Income: 10%)

● Auto Battle toggle added - continue a win streak until a Province is captured or retry indefinitely. Usable only in Battles (unlocked by beating Town 56)

● Added a 'next' button to quickly start the next Battle

● Battle Retry button moved from the left side to the right side

● Upped the maximum Battle speed to x8

● Buffed heroes - Snow, Tomak, Demid, Keoru

● Nerfed heroes - Sayid, Momo, Belu

● Completing all School upgrades now displays a green checkmark on the main HUD

● In the Seasonal game, the School upgrade nodes now display the current & the maximum reachable level, instead of overall maximum level

● Added an ability to de-equip a Pet

● Added the Seasonal game quick-switching button on the side menu

● Steam - added a hotkey for switching to/from Conquest with F9, and to/from Seasonal game with F12

● Fan-made riddle compatibility added

● Fixed the phantom Wagons appearing behind the player during a Frenzy

● Fixed the issue with Energy sometimes not defeating all of the Wagons in a frenzy

● Active event timer performance improvements

● Some performance leaks plugged

● Bug fixes

