Added an [Unstuck] feature(Currently only in world scenes). If you get stuck in the game, please click the [Settings] button to use it. Note: Using this may cause Mission issues, so please avoid unnecessary use.

Fixed some texts and translations.

Fixed the story text for the [PRISONER] Mission.

Increased the enemy stat reduction effect of [Scarlet Tenderness] Skill from 2% to 20%.

Increased the duration of [Drunken Fragrance] Skill from 10 seconds to 20 seconds.

Replaced a [Blood Drain] talent in the [Lycoris Radiata] with [Death Domain].

Changed [Night Reaper] from [Warrior] to [Cavalry].

Increased the drop rate of rare Items from mysterious chests.

Allowed to use Sprint without [Legion Mount] equipment.

Supported using the mouse wheel scroll to view the Item tips if the Shop interface is too tall.

Categorized the gender of player characters by appearance.

Fixed an issue where the weekly Ducat income from the [Fame and Fortune] Ability was not affected by [Difficulty].

Fixed some known lag issues.

Fixed some known startup freeze issues.

Fixed an issue where the abnormal level requirements in certain Soldier Promote conditions.

Fixed an issue where some Soldier stats showed as 0 in the Promote preview.

Fixed an issue where [Duan-Long Fort] would repeatedly ask players to buy the [Pass].

Fixed an issue where [Gu Jiu] did not properly appear in the [THREE LIVETIMES UNCHANGED] Mission.

Fixed an issue where losing in the [SCARED MONUMENT] Mission would lead to mission errors.

Fixed an issue where abnormal dialogue occurred at the [Cave of Proof] interaction point.

Fixed an issue where the [Dim Light] talent could not be properly activated at level 30.

Fixed an issue where the character using EXP boost items would gain abnormal EXP.

Fixed an issue where spending money at the [Pastry Artisan] would improperly give you Ducat.

Fixed an issue where some mission-required items could be sold.

Fixed an issue that caused abnormal Shop inventory.

Fixed abnormal vegetation performance in some battle scenes.