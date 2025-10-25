 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20540947 Edited 25 October 2025 – 13:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Content

  • Added an [Unstuck] feature(Currently only in world scenes). If you get stuck in the game, please click the [Settings] button to use it. Note: Using this may cause Mission issues, so please avoid unnecessary use.

Adjustments

  • Allowed to use Sprint without [Legion Mount] equipment.

  • Increased the drop rate of rare Items from mysterious chests.

  • Changed [Night Reaper] from [Warrior] to [Cavalry].

  • Replaced a [Blood Drain] talent in the [Lycoris Radiata] with [Death Domain].

  • Increased the duration of [Drunken Fragrance] Skill from 10 seconds to 20 seconds.

  • Increased the enemy stat reduction effect of [Scarlet Tenderness] Skill from 2% to 20%.

  • Fixed the story text for the [PRISONER] Mission.

  • Fixed some texts and translations.

UI Adjustments

  • Categorized the gender of player characters by appearance.

  • Supported using the mouse wheel scroll to view the Item tips if the Shop interface is too tall.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the weekly Ducat income from the [Fame and Fortune] Ability was not affected by [Difficulty].

  • Fixed some known lag issues.

  • Fixed some known startup freeze issues.

  • Fixed an issue where the abnormal level requirements in certain Soldier Promote conditions.

  • Fixed an issue where some Soldier stats showed as 0 in the Promote preview.

  • Fixed an issue where [Duan-Long Fort] would repeatedly ask players to buy the [Pass].

  • Fixed an issue where [Gu Jiu] did not properly appear in the [THREE LIVETIMES UNCHANGED] Mission.

  • Fixed an issue where losing in the [SCARED MONUMENT] Mission would lead to mission errors.

  • Fixed an issue where abnormal dialogue occurred at the [Cave of Proof] interaction point.

  • Fixed an issue where the [Dim Light] talent could not be properly activated at level 30.

  • Fixed an issue where the character using EXP boost items would gain abnormal EXP.

  • Fixed an issue where spending money at the [Pastry Artisan] would improperly give you Ducat.

  • Fixed an issue where some mission-required items could be sold.

  • Fixed an issue that caused abnormal Shop inventory.

  • Fixed abnormal vegetation performance in some battle scenes.

  • Fixed some other known issues.

