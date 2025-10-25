 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20540918 Edited 25 October 2025 – 12:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Just a small bug fix today!

Patch Notes

  • Fixed a bug causing players to fall out of the world in the second half of Floor 1 if they closed and reopened the game.

