 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Escape From Duckov Marvel Rivals Fellowship The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20540887 Edited 25 October 2025 – 12:52:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added options to filter teams by tags, elo ratings on the active teams page.



- Started adding futsal teams back to the downloadable team page.



- All tied matches should show up again when viewing team match history.

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link