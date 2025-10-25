 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20540841 Edited 25 October 2025 – 13:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added new languages:
Japanese, English, Russian, Ukrainian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, German, French, and Italian.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitRussian Depot 2509271
Windows 64-bitUkrainian Depot 2509272
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2509273
Windows 64-bitJapanese Depot 2509274
Windows 64-bitSimplified Chinese Depot 2509275
Windows 64-bitTraditional Chinese Depot 2509276
Windows 64-bitKorean Depot 2509277
Windows 64-bitPortuguese - Brazil Depot 2509278
Windows 64-bitPortuguese - Portugal Depot 2509279
Windows 64-bitSpanish - Spain Depot 4135710
Windows 64-bitGerman Depot 4135711
Windows 64-bitFrench Depot 4135712
Windows 64-bitItalian Depot 4135713
