25 October 2025 Build 20540828 Edited 25 October 2025 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, this is the JDL Development Team.

We’ve received a lot of valuable feedback from the community regarding missing content and areas that could be improved.
Rather than rushing out quick updates, we want to take the time to deliver a more complete experience.
Our current focus is on the 1.0 release scheduled for December, and development is progressing steadily toward that goal.

Thank you sincerely for playing, for caring about the game, and for your patience as we continue to build it.

The following changes have been applied with this update.

Please restart and update the game to apply them.

Support Rune Resource Display

  • Hovering over the Support Rune at the top right now shows the total amount of resources earned so far.

Targeted Attack Feature Added

  • You can now command your units to focus attacks on a specific area.

  • Hotkey: T

Batch Merge Feature Added

  • Units that can be merged will now automatically combine at once.

  • Hotkey: E

Boss Health Bar Improvement

  • During Epic Boss waves, a large boss health bar is now displayed at the top center of the screen.

Optimization

  • Reduced CPU load through performance optimization.

  • Improved monster textures for sharper visual quality.

