25 October 2025 Build 20540814 Edited 25 October 2025 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Updated the menu screen UI and changed the camera angle. Also fixed a bug in the level where the door wouldn’t unlock even after doing what was required — going to the bathroom and looking into the mirror.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3678811
