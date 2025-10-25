Updated the menu screen UI and changed the camera angle. Also fixed a bug in the level where the door wouldn’t unlock even after doing what was required — going to the bathroom and looking into the mirror.
BUG FIXES & CHANGES
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3678811
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update