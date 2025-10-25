Citizens of Rome!

The Senate hereby presents you with the latest graphical update on characters, hairstyles and outfits, expanded player customization at Balbina Delphi, clearer quest navigation, some gameplay additions, better input control and a number of fixes.

Character Graphics have been improved and several graphical assets have been updated.

Improved character skin shader quality.

Updated Ting texture and model.

Updated Motombo texture and model.

Updated Cicero textures and model.

Updated Senator Outfit (New Toga and Tunic).

New Omri hairstyle .

New Demetria Hair.

Hair and character scalp update.

Improved Amelia's dress.

Fixed hair position.

Fixed characters pubic hair color not applying to body.

Player Customization has been extended and is now available through Balbina Delphi in the city and home.

Added pubic hair and color selection.

Added hair color selection.

Added skin color selection.

Added eyes color selection.

Other additions and updates

Quest navigation updated Ameer, Amelia, Eternal Virgin, Maximus, Pathicus, Romilious.

Slaves while on slave jobs will appear around the city. (Cleaner, Physician, Cook, Miner)

The Runaway slave can now be brought back with Walk of shame.

You can now have multiple runaway slaves.

Runaway slave will reappear at slave trader.

Dead slave from Atticus won't respawn at slave trader.

Improved key mapping UI. Added additional input actions.



Localization

The following languages have been added:

Bulgarian, Czech, Croatian, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Filipino, Hungarian, Indonesian, Korean, Lithuanian, Norwegian, Persian, Romanian, Swedish, Thai, Ukrainian, Vietnamese.

Fixed missing fonts on Arabic, Hindi, Urdu.

Fixes

Fixed a rare case where interrogating Enu would not complete the objective.

Fixed black screen after shiny stick sequence.

Fixed being able to interact with the door in main menu.

Fixed an issue where The General would block the sex scene.

Fixed Aeliana/Cleopatra sequence models and character visibility.

Increased custom slave price from 300 to 420.

Amelia One slave - can always repeat slave description.

Dead slave from Atticus won't respawn at slave trader.

Runaway chance will be visible in UI.

Polished Tutorial UI.

Gamepad