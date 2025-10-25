Hi Gravediggers! 🧟‍♂️

This update includes new systems such as the Stone Quarry & Workshop, Auction App & Antiques, as well as new Halloween decorations and a long list of fixes and improvements!

Here’s what’s new:

⛏️ Stone Quarry & Workshop

Your graveyard is expanding once again with new production and crafting systems!

The Stone Quarry & Workshop can now be unlocked like other stations.

Once active, it introduces a mining machine that allows you to extract four types of stone: Limestone, Sandstone, Slate, and Granite.

At first, it only mines a single type in small quantities, but upgrading the station increases both the stone variety and yield multiplier.

The Stone Workshop lets you craft gravestones using the mined materials.

A unique gravestone type exclusive to this workshop has also been added, offering significantly higher income.

💰 Auction App & Antiques

Turn rare finds into profit with the brand-new Fast Auction App!

There’s now a chance for corpses (after burial or cremation) to drop antique items such as journals, pocket watches, gold-plated clocks, or even diamond rings!

These antiques can be listed for sale through the Auction App on your computer.

You’ll receive bids from potential buyers and once sold, you can collect your earnings directly from the app.

🧰 Upgrade UI Rework

The Upgrade interface has been redesigned for clarity and ease of use:

Tabs have been moved to the left side for better readability.

Hovering over a locked tab now displays a page with message explaining why it’s locked.

🎃 Halloween Decorations

Bring a spooky atmosphere to your graveyard with new seasonal items!

Pumpkin Lights

Cauldron

Spooky Fence

Broom

🔧 Bug Fixes & Improvements

Economy balancing: Seed prices have been reduced to increase profit margins, and some upgrade costs have been adjusted for better progression.

Defense item rework: Prices, durability, and damage output have been improved, especially for barbed wire, wooden & chain fences, electric surface, spiky wooden fence and stone walls, which now deal noticeably higher damage.

Fixed a bug where food items with buffs did not restore health or energy when eaten.

Localization updates and translation improvements across multiple languages.

Fixed an issue where if an employee was carrying a corpse when exiting the game or starting an Expedition, the body would now correctly return to the nearest morgue instead of dropping to the ground.

Fixed visual and system issues when an employee unclogged a toilet, it now correctly updates and functions after interaction.

Fixed employee position errors when unclogging toilets.

Fixed a bug causing the Delivery Guy to spawn twice after loading the game.

Fixed Urn locking and missing box spawn issues at the Delivery Station.

Fixed a bug causing Urns inside delivery boxes to spawn outside after returning from Expeditions.

Fixed an issue where visitors would not wait for sermons after saving and loading mid-sermon.

Fixed a bug preventing sermons from starting if the player went on an Expedition while visitors were waiting.

Fixed Management App not listing all graves correctly in the population tab.

Fixed an issue where the Urn at the Delivery Station could disappear at the start of packaging.

Improved loading stability and performance, loading sequences are now smoother and less likely to freeze.

Thanks again for your continued support, bug reports, and feedback. We’re hard at work shaping the future of the graveyard with your help!