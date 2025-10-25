- Added music video support
- Changed practice mode from three options to a slider to begin at any point
- Tweaked colours and UI
- Faster loading speeds
- Slightly improves level generation
- Ability to remove album art from custom songs
- Small bug fix
Version 1.4.0
