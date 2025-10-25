 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20540684 Edited 25 October 2025 – 12:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added music video support
- Changed practice mode from three options to a slider to begin at any point
- Tweaked colours and UI
- Faster loading speeds
- Slightly improves level generation
- Ability to remove album art from custom songs
- Small bug fix

