26 October 2025 Build 20540650 Edited 26 October 2025 – 06:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Added an item: “Adrenaline Shot.” Press [V] to use it and sprint without getting tired for a while.

  • During Halloween, the monster’s head will turn into a pumpkin.

  • Applied a security update for the Unity engine.

Thanks,

- Thunderfox Studio

