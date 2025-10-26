Changes
Added an item: “Adrenaline Shot.” Press [V] to use it and sprint without getting tired for a while.
During Halloween, the monster’s head will turn into a pumpkin.
Applied a security update for the Unity engine.
Thanks,
- Thunderfox Studio
