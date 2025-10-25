 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20540596 Edited 25 October 2025 – 12:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, following some feedback, I am making a small addition to 1.1.f.

New thing:

  • A message will appear after combat to warn you that a piece of equipment has broken!

Equipment durability is part of the lore (the Mazok village specializes in repairs) but also part of the game balance (certain bosses or skills greatly reduce durability). So I don't want to remove durability from the game. However, I can understand the frustration caused by losing equipment without realizing it. Hence the addition.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1460821
  • Loading history…
Windows French Depot 1460823
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link