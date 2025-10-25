Hello everyone, following some feedback, I am making a small addition to 1.1.f.



New thing:

A message will appear after combat to warn you that a piece of equipment has broken!

Equipment durability is part of the lore (the Mazok village specializes in repairs) but also part of the game balance (certain bosses or skills greatly reduce durability). So I don't want to remove durability from the game. However, I can understand the frustration caused by losing equipment without realizing it. Hence the addition.