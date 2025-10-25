 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 25 October 2025 Build 20540589 Edited 25 October 2025 – 11:39:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Shack is now open in Mount Gemma! Capture Grimm Kiloray, Rocker Octavio and other special Halloween Miscrits. A special new boss is also waiting for you!

Find the list of all changes here.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3628961
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3628962
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3628963
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link