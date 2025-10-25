 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20540581 Edited 25 October 2025 – 13:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed issues related to key hints

  • Fixed a visual/behavioral issue with a certain mechanic

  • Selling a tower now immediately opens the selection wheel


Changed files in this update

Depot 2064611
