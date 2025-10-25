 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20540550 Edited 25 October 2025 – 12:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🧩 Patch Highlights:

-Flashlight (F) Key problem is fixed
-Game lighting has been improved

-Collision errors have been fixed

-Missing language translations have been added

