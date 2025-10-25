 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20540528 Edited 25 October 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello. New patch.
In this patch the workers are able to do farming. They will try to grow crops, and in order to do this they will find seeds, then they will plant the seeds, water them and then harvest the final product :)

patch notes:
-introduced farming. worker will now attempt to grow crops.

