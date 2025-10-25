Added "Camera" tag in settings.



Moved TrackIR enable option to "Camera" settings tag.



Implemented different method for zooming

Instead of the 3 stage zoom, it zooms gradually while holding down the button.



Added Camera FOV zooming speed and max FOV slider.



Added reset zoom keybind.



Added 'Automatic cursor activation' option, which automatically activates interaction cursor when moving the cursor, and then deactivates when not moving it for 3 seconds.

Mouse cyclic is disabled when this option is enabled.



Added SNEB type 23 HEAT rocket for enemy SA-342L gazelles.



Added Telson 12 and Telson 22 rocket pods for enemy SA-342L gazelles.





Added dedicated ATGM launch button on copilot seat's TSU control stick. In VR, grabbing the TSU stick and pressing Y/B will press ATGM launch button, so that you don't need to grab cyclic to launch ATGM while controlling TSU.







Changed pilot hurt effect color to make Screen texts still visible.



Fixed the fatal error that happens when starting a new game after touching fuel capacity slider.



Added a slight delay in advancing to the next training part after pressing the required keys / switches.



Added Mouse cyclic recenter key.



Fixed some English typos

Menu natigation via mouse in VR.



Database menu being accessible during the gameplay.



Collective, Cyclic, and MFD position trimming features in VR.



Improved training letters that are less confusing.



Better Korean support.



More localization supports!

This patch wasn't meant to be uplaoded today, but due to the previous version having a fatal bug, I had to unintentionally make a day one patch. Other planned features will be addressed in the next week: