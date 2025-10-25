 Skip to content
Major 25 October 2025 Build 20540489
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added "Camera" tag in settings.
  • Moved TrackIR enable option to "Camera" settings tag.
  • Implemented different method for zooming
  • Instead of the 3 stage zoom, it zooms gradually while holding down the button.
  • Added Camera FOV zooming speed and max FOV slider.
  • Added reset zoom keybind.
  • Added 'Automatic cursor activation' option, which automatically activates interaction cursor when moving the cursor, and then deactivates when not moving it for 3 seconds.
    Mouse cyclic is disabled when this option is enabled.
  • Added SNEB type 23 HEAT rocket for enemy SA-342L gazelles.
  • Added Telson 12 and Telson 22 rocket pods for enemy SA-342L gazelles.

  • Added dedicated ATGM launch button on copilot seat's TSU control stick. In VR, grabbing the TSU stick and pressing Y/B will press ATGM launch button, so that you don't need to grab cyclic to launch ATGM while controlling TSU.


  • Changed pilot hurt effect color to make Screen texts still visible.
  • Fixed the fatal error that happens when starting a new game after touching fuel capacity slider.
  • Added a slight delay in advancing to the next training part after pressing the required keys / switches.
  • Added Mouse cyclic recenter key.
  • Fixed some English typos


This patch wasn't meant to be uplaoded today, but due to the previous version having a fatal bug, I had to unintentionally make a day one patch. Other planned features will be addressed in the next week:

  • Menu natigation via mouse in VR.
  • Database menu being accessible during the gameplay.
  • Collective, Cyclic, and MFD position trimming features in VR.
  • Improved training letters that are less confusing.
  • Better Korean support.
  • More localization supports!

Changed files in this update

