- Added "Camera" tag in settings.
- Moved TrackIR enable option to "Camera" settings tag.
- Implemented different method for zooming
- Instead of the 3 stage zoom, it zooms gradually while holding down the button.
- Added Camera FOV zooming speed and max FOV slider.
- Added reset zoom keybind.
- Added 'Automatic cursor activation' option, which automatically activates interaction cursor when moving the cursor, and then deactivates when not moving it for 3 seconds.
Mouse cyclic is disabled when this option is enabled.
- Added SNEB type 23 HEAT rocket for enemy SA-342L gazelles.
- Added Telson 12 and Telson 22 rocket pods for enemy SA-342L gazelles.
- Added dedicated ATGM launch button on copilot seat's TSU control stick. In VR, grabbing the TSU stick and pressing Y/B will press ATGM launch button, so that you don't need to grab cyclic to launch ATGM while controlling TSU.
- Changed pilot hurt effect color to make Screen texts still visible.
- Fixed the fatal error that happens when starting a new game after touching fuel capacity slider.
- Added a slight delay in advancing to the next training part after pressing the required keys / switches.
- Added Mouse cyclic recenter key.
- Fixed some English typos
This patch wasn't meant to be uplaoded today, but due to the previous version having a fatal bug, I had to unintentionally make a day one patch. Other planned features will be addressed in the next week:
- Menu natigation via mouse in VR.
- Database menu being accessible during the gameplay.
- Collective, Cyclic, and MFD position trimming features in VR.
- Improved training letters that are less confusing.
- Better Korean support.
- More localization supports!
