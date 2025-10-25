Hey everyone! After discussions with many players, I've decided to make the following changes:
Balance:
Amon:
Updated his Field of View from 60° to 75°
Increase his damage points from 45 to 55.
Quentin Wyatt (Doctor):
Increase his damage points from 27 to 33.
Smiley Man:
Increased his movement speed by 150%
Increase his dancing animation play rate by 30%.
Player:
Decreased movement speed while walking by 7%.
Bug Fixes:
Fixed some typing mistakes, mostly around notes
Fixed an issue that caused the GPU to use 100% of its power if FPS limits were set to Unlimited.
