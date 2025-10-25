 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20540458 Edited 25 October 2025 – 12:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! After discussions with many players, I've decided to make the following changes:

Balance:

Amon:

  • Updated his Field of View from 60° to 75°

  • Increase his damage points from 45 to 55.

Quentin Wyatt (Doctor):

  • Increase his damage points from 27 to 33.



    Smiley Man:

  • Increased his movement speed by 150%

  • Increase his dancing animation play rate by 30%.

    Player:

  • Decreased movement speed while walking by 7%.

    Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed some typing mistakes, mostly around notes

  • Fixed an issue that caused the GPU to use 100% of its power if FPS limits were set to Unlimited.


Changed files in this update

Depot 2414851
