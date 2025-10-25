Additions
Signs
Can be placed on walls or on the ground
Hold down R to change the sign's shape, currently there are 4 sizes
There are 4 sign types, wood, glass, screen & invisible
There are 5 text sizes
Text can be aligned left or center
Text can be made to glow
Signs can be painted
Text colour can be changed to any paint colour
Sub Biomes
Sub biomes are when a large biome (such as the forest) are broken up into smaller differentiated themes
The forest is now split up into:
Lush Forest (Oak trees, green grass)
Regular forest (Pre 0.10 forest)
Autumnal forest (Maple trees, pumpkins)
These biomes are mostly cosmetic and have very minor gameplay differences. They inherit all the content from the main forest biome, hence the name Sub Biome.
Pumpkins
Added Pumpkins
Added Pumpkin Seeds
Pumpkins grow in the autumnal forest sub biome
Pumpkins can be obtained in old worlds through crop mutation
Pumpkins have a unique model for each growth stage
Added carving knife, can be used to carve a face into a pumpkin, with 5 faces to choose from
Pumpkins can be shaped, there are small, medium and large pumpkins
Carved pumpkins can be toggled on/off by right clicking or entwinement
Has a special painted texture
Misc
Added dynamic lighting while holding items that emit light
This effect can be disabled in the settings menu
Added monster spawning items
These are items in the creative inventory that let you spawn any creature in the game (yes, that one too)
Added Monster Spawner block
This block is configurable for map makers so they can control how monsters spawn
This block will be expanded upon in the future, the current implementation is very basic
Added terracotta tiles, crafted with clay
Added Ritual Torches that do mysterious things...
New Forest ambient effects
Falling leaves from trees
Butterflies spawn around tall grass
At night, fireflies appear around tall grass
Leaves and plants now sway in the wind
Leaf sway can be disabled in video settings
The world format now saves the seed and keeps track of modified chunks
This will support a future effort to provide an upgrade path for old worlds and regenerate untouched chunks with new content.
Added infinite stamina cheat
Added a credits screen
User Interface
Added new info menu for worlds and characters
Press the button with 3 lines to open it
Hold shift to make the old delete button appearing
Can delete words and see their world seed from the menu
Added an option to disable the welcome popup
Added a day counter option so people can see how many days they have spent in their world
Changes
New forest dungeon textures
You can now get leaves without cheats by breaking them with an axe
Tall grass doesn't drop anything unless you break it with an axe
Some plants now spawn in clumps instead of isolated indiviual instances
Updated the colours of lots of leaves, grass and plants
Updated the moon texture
Some particles are now affected by light
Rearranged the settings categories.
Controls and Keybinds have been merged
Video has been split into Video and Camera
Added grid and blank blocks to alpha shop and tweaked prices
Technical
Significantly increased terrain rendering performance on systems that are not bottlenecked by fillrate
Significantly reduced OpenGL calls by caching some of the GL state on the CPU
glUseProgram and glBindTexture are now only called when a change of state is required
On my own system, the terrain rendering has been sped up 6x, from ~6ms on average to ~1ms on average
Fixes
Fixed monsters and players being able to clip into blocks
Fixed fences connecting to some non-full blocks
Fixed an issue where light sources that break when they lose their supporting block leave their light behind
Changed files in this update