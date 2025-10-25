 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20540365 Edited 25 October 2025 – 12:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Additions

Signs

  • Can be placed on walls or on the ground

  • Hold down R to change the sign's shape, currently there are 4 sizes

  • There are 4 sign types, wood, glass, screen & invisible

  • There are 5 text sizes

  • Text can be aligned left or center

  • Text can be made to glow

  • Signs can be painted

  • Text colour can be changed to any paint colour

Sub Biomes

  • Sub biomes are when a large biome (such as the forest) are broken up into smaller differentiated themes

  • The forest is now split up into:

    • Lush Forest (Oak trees, green grass)

    • Regular forest (Pre 0.10 forest)

    • Autumnal forest (Maple trees, pumpkins)

These biomes are mostly cosmetic and have very minor gameplay differences. They inherit all the content from the main forest biome, hence the name Sub Biome.

Pumpkins

  • Added Pumpkins

  • Added Pumpkin Seeds

  • Pumpkins grow in the autumnal forest sub biome

  • Pumpkins can be obtained in old worlds through crop mutation

  • Pumpkins have a unique model for each growth stage

  • Added carving knife, can be used to carve a face into a pumpkin, with 5 faces to choose from

  • Pumpkins can be shaped, there are small, medium and large pumpkins

  • Carved pumpkins can be toggled on/off by right clicking or entwinement

  • Has a special painted texture

Misc

  • Added dynamic lighting while holding items that emit light

    • This effect can be disabled in the settings menu

  • Added monster spawning items

    • These are items in the creative inventory that let you spawn any creature in the game (yes, that one too)

  • Added Monster Spawner block

    • This block is configurable for map makers so they can control how monsters spawn

    • This block will be expanded upon in the future, the current implementation is very basic

  • Added terracotta tiles, crafted with clay

  • Added Ritual Torches that do mysterious things...

  • New Forest ambient effects

    • Falling leaves from trees

    • Butterflies spawn around tall grass

    • At night, fireflies appear around tall grass

    • Leaves and plants now sway in the wind

    • Leaf sway can be disabled in video settings

  • The world format now saves the seed and keeps track of modified chunks

    • This will support a future effort to provide an upgrade path for old worlds and regenerate untouched chunks with new content.

  • Added infinite stamina cheat

  • Added a credits screen

User Interface

  • Added new info menu for worlds and characters

  • Press the button with 3 lines to open it

  • Hold shift to make the old delete button appearing

  • Can delete words and see their world seed from the menu

  • Added an option to disable the welcome popup

  • Added a day counter option so people can see how many days they have spent in their world

Changes

  • New forest dungeon textures

  • You can now get leaves without cheats by breaking them with an axe

  • Tall grass doesn't drop anything unless you break it with an axe

  • Some plants now spawn in clumps instead of isolated indiviual instances

  • Updated the colours of lots of leaves, grass and plants

  • Updated the moon texture

  • Some particles are now affected by light

  • Rearranged the settings categories.

  • Controls and Keybinds have been merged

  • Video has been split into Video and Camera

  • Added grid and blank blocks to alpha shop and tweaked prices

Technical

  • Significantly increased terrain rendering performance on systems that are not bottlenecked by fillrate

  • Significantly reduced OpenGL calls by caching some of the GL state on the CPU

  • glUseProgram and glBindTexture are now only called when a change of state is required

  • On my own system, the terrain rendering has been sped up 6x, from ~6ms on average to ~1ms on average

Fixes

  • Fixed monsters and players being able to clip into blocks

  • Fixed fences connecting to some non-full blocks

  • Fixed an issue where light sources that break when they lose their supporting block leave their light behind

Changed files in this update

