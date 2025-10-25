After reading some feedback about anomaly random generation, I decided to update the game to make it easier for players to unlock all anomalies!

Check your game version here:

“That Certain Anomalies” can now appear randomly and also can appear under specific conditions.

After unlocking 3 endings, any remaining unlocked anomalies will now appear easier.

Item list moved to the left side on the Pause Menu.

Skip Credit is now available directly on 2 Endings.

Changed some translation on Japanese Language.