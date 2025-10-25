 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals Escape From Duckov Fellowship Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 October 2025 Build 20540278 Edited 25 October 2025 – 11:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!

After reading some feedback about anomaly random generation, I decided to update the game to make it easier for players to unlock all anomalies!

A small update (v1.0.2) is out now! This patch makes certain anomalies easier to appear and helps you complete your collection faster.

Check your game version here:

🛠️ Patch Notes v1.0.2

  • “That Certain Anomalies” can now appear randomly and also can appear under specific conditions.

  • After unlocking 3 endings, any remaining unlocked anomalies will now appear easier.

  • Item list moved to the left side on the Pause Menu.

  • Skip Credit is now available directly on 2 Endings.

  • Changed some translation on Japanese Language.

  • Fix small bug

Thanks for playing and for all the feedback!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3639221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link