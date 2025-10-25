Hi everyone!
After reading some feedback about anomaly random generation, I decided to update the game to make it easier for players to unlock all anomalies!
A small update (v1.0.2) is out now! This patch makes certain anomalies easier to appear and helps you complete your collection faster.
Check your game version here:
🛠️ Patch Notes v1.0.2
“That Certain Anomalies” can now appear randomly and also can appear under specific conditions.
After unlocking 3 endings, any remaining unlocked anomalies will now appear easier.
Item list moved to the left side on the Pause Menu.
Skip Credit is now available directly on 2 Endings.
Changed some translation on Japanese Language.
Fix small bug
Changed files in this update