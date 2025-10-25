Hello Escapers!

Thank you very much for playing the game and for all the feedback we’ve received.

It has been absolutely fantastic seeing you play, and we’re thrilled that you’ve been enjoying the game!

We’ve found a few small issues that we’ve addressed in the latest patch.

The Hallway

Changed the clue to better fit the answer once the first part is solved.

The Puppet Show

Fixed an issue where the doors would sometimes shut in the player’s face.

Fixed an issue where the occlusion culling could break.

Fixed an issue syncing Stacy’s movement in the show when all crosses had been picked up.

Into The Depths

Adjusted the lighting from the lava slightly.

The Finale

Fixed the timers so they reset once the game ends.

General

Adjusted a few audio sources.

Once again, thank you very much for playing the game!

Best regards,

The Deluded Games Team