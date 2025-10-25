 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20540236 Edited 25 October 2025 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Escapers!

Thank you very much for playing the game and for all the feedback we’ve received.

It has been absolutely fantastic seeing you play, and we’re thrilled that you’ve been enjoying the game!

We’ve found a few small issues that we’ve addressed in the latest patch.

The Hallway

  • Changed the clue to better fit the answer once the first part is solved.

The Puppet Show

  • Fixed an issue where the doors would sometimes shut in the player’s face.

  • Fixed an issue where the occlusion culling could break.

  • Fixed an issue syncing Stacy’s movement in the show when all crosses had been picked up.

Into The Depths

  • Adjusted the lighting from the lava slightly.

The Finale

  • Fixed the timers so they reset once the game ends.

General

  • Adjusted a few audio sources.

Once again, thank you very much for playing the game!

Best regards,
The Deluded Games Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2524931
