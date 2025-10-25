 Skip to content
25 October 2025 Build 20540219 Edited 25 October 2025 – 12:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's day one of Early Access. I'm totally floored by the reception of the game. As promised, here are the first improvements based on your reports:

I do realize the game was still too hard early. Even after months of intensive testing and fine tuning, how such an enormous amount new players approach the game is just totally different. I hope the experience, especially in the first two weeks, will be better now.

New features/QoL:

  • The day does not end until you opened the boss chest

  • Units on the bench are more faded out

Balancing:

  • Goblin King minion reduced health slightly

  • Magister reduced health 2140 -> 2000

  • Monster Bee reduced resistance 24 -> 20

  • Monster Bee reduced move speed

  • Monster Cyclops reduced health 83 -> 81

  • Monster Cyclops reduced damage slightly

  • Monster Dancer reduced armor 15 -> 12

  • Monster Dancer reduced damage slighly

  • Monster Dinosaur reduced health 60 -> 59

  • Monster Dinosaur stops for longer when walking

  • Monster Efreet reduced mana 33 -> 32

  • Monster Halfling reduced damage slightly

  • Monster Ghoul reduced health 48 -> 47

  • Monster Leech reduced health 43 -> 41

  • Monster Lich stops walking every 4s for a short time

  • Monster Magus reduced mana 48 -> 47

  • Monster Marksman reduced damage

  • Monster Pixie reduced damage

  • Monster Psion reduced damage slightly

  • Monster Runescribe stops for longer when walking

  • Monster Satyr reduced health 39 -> 38

  • Monster Shaman reduced damage

  • Monster Storm Caller reduced health 87 -> 85

  • Monster Vampire reduced damage slightly

Fixes:

  • Fixed monsters always appearing as new on their cards

  • Fixed assigning and unassigning workers default buttons being switched

  • Fixed Gideon appearing before you can even solve his quest

  • Fixed tutorial upgrade unit image

  • Fixed Gevald standing on tree in forest

  • Fixed unit sheet duplicate keywords

Steam Reviews: Your Feedback Matters

I've been reading through all your Steam reviews, and appreciate all the feedback for the game. It's really important! Please continue sharing your thoughts, so I know what to focus on for each upcoming patch and make Super Fantasy Kingdom the best game it can be. I'll keep balancing the game and improving with every patch.

Please join us on Discord and Reddit. You can also find wiki here for information on the game!

Thank you so much for your support,

Feryaz

