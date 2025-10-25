It's day one of Early Access. I'm totally floored by the reception of the game. As promised, here are the first improvements based on your reports:

I do realize the game was still too hard early. Even after months of intensive testing and fine tuning, how such an enormous amount new players approach the game is just totally different. I hope the experience, especially in the first two weeks, will be better now.

New features/QoL:

The day does not end until you opened the boss chest

Units on the bench are more faded out

Balancing:

Goblin King minion reduced health slightly

Magister reduced health 2140 -> 2000

Monster Bee reduced resistance 24 -> 20

Monster Bee reduced move speed

Monster Cyclops reduced health 83 -> 81

Monster Cyclops reduced damage slightly

Monster Dancer reduced armor 15 -> 12

Monster Dancer reduced damage slighly

Monster Dinosaur reduced health 60 -> 59

Monster Dinosaur stops for longer when walking

Monster Efreet reduced mana 33 -> 32

Monster Halfling reduced damage slightly

Monster Ghoul reduced health 48 -> 47

Monster Leech reduced health 43 -> 41

Monster Lich stops walking every 4s for a short time

Monster Magus reduced mana 48 -> 47

Monster Marksman reduced damage

Monster Pixie reduced damage

Monster Psion reduced damage slightly

Monster Runescribe stops for longer when walking

Monster Satyr reduced health 39 -> 38

Monster Shaman reduced damage

Monster Storm Caller reduced health 87 -> 85

Monster Vampire reduced damage slightly

Fixes:

Fixed monsters always appearing as new on their cards

Fixed assigning and unassigning workers default buttons being switched

Fixed Gideon appearing before you can even solve his quest

Fixed tutorial upgrade unit image

Fixed Gevald standing on tree in forest

Fixed unit sheet duplicate keywords

Steam Reviews: Your Feedback Matters

I've been reading through all your Steam reviews, and appreciate all the feedback for the game. It's really important! Please continue sharing your thoughts, so I know what to focus on for each upcoming patch and make Super Fantasy Kingdom the best game it can be. I'll keep balancing the game and improving with every patch.

Please join us on Discord and Reddit. You can also find wiki here for information on the game!

Thank you so much for your support,

Feryaz