25 October 2025 Build 20540140 Edited 25 October 2025 – 10:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Release

Morning all, as I let on in the discussions, today's release deals with some realism issues encountered (not all yet) in the Match Engine, it also introduces cards & wider discipline, a new shout from the side-lines and better logic for goalkeepers & players in general. I'll continue tweaking the ME as I play-test it deeper to find more improvements, as always any feedback is helpful on this front as I do want to catch the absolute majority of the odd behaviour before we call this finished and move on to cloudsaves.

Changed files in this update

