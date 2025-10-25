Patch Release

Morning all, as I let on in the discussions, today's release deals with some realism issues encountered (not all yet) in the Match Engine, it also introduces cards & wider discipline, a new shout from the side-lines and better logic for goalkeepers & players in general. I'll continue tweaking the ME as I play-test it deeper to find more improvements, as always any feedback is helpful on this front as I do want to catch the absolute majority of the odd behaviour before we call this finished and move on to cloudsaves.